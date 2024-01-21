Rituals With Fruits, Sugar, Havan In Ram Temple On Day 5 Of Pran Pratishtha

81 Kalash were established and worshiped in the courtyard of the temple

Rituals with sugar and fruits, along with daily prayers and Havan were carried out on the fifth day of the Vedic rituals ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on Saturday.

"Today, on January 20, 2024, daily prayers, havan, etc. were held. Rituals with sugar and fruits also took place. 81 Kalash were established and worshiped in the courtyard of the temple. Evening puja and aarti were also held," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth posted on X.

आज दिनांक 20 जनवरी 2024 को मण्डप में नित्य पूजन, हवन, पारायण आदि कार्य भव्यता से संपन्न हुए। प्रातः भगवान् का शर्कराधिवास, फलाधिवास हुआ। मन्दिर के प्रांगण में 81 कलशों की स्थापना एवं पूजा हुई। 81 कलशों से प्रासाद का स्नपन मन्त्रों से भव्य रूप में सम्पन्न हुआ। प्रासाद अधिवासन,… pic.twitter.com/FvU1axRBZD — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 20, 2024

The trust also said that on Sunday, bathing of the idol with water from 114 Kalash (vases) will take place.

"Tomorrow on Sunday, the daily puja of the deities with Havan will be done. After that, the bathing of the idol with various medicated water from 114 Kalash (vases) will take place. There will be 'Vyahati Hom', night vigil, with regular evening puja and aarti," it said.

Meanwhile, posters depicting the child-version of Lord Ram adorned the entry gate to the grand Ayodhya temple on Saturday, two days ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.

Ayodhya was abuzz with the cackle of locals and the excitement and anticipation were palpable ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' and the grand opening of the temple on Monday.

Earlier, on Friday, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, said, "The eyes of the deity are hidden behind a piece of cloth as they cannot be revealed before the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony."

However, several purported images of the idol, with the eyes uncovered, went viral on social media platforms.

However, claiming that the viral images were not of the real idol, Acharya Satyendra Das told ANI, "As per our beliefs, the eyes of the idol cannot be revealed before the 'Pran Pratishtha' is completed. The images showing the eyes are not of the real idol. And, if the idol in the viral images is genuine, then there should be an investigation into who revealed the eyes and leaked the pictures."

"All procedures and rituals will be conducted as per our scriptures and beliefs. The eyes of Ram Lalla will not be revealed till the 'Pran Pratishtha' has been done," the seer added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which will be officiated by a complement of priests chosen from across the country. A team of priests is to be led by Lakshami Kant Dixit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)