PM 'Sleeping On Floor, Drinking Coconut Water' For Ram Temple Event: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is strictly following a set of rules and rituals ahead of participation in the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple, due on January 22. Sources said PM Modi is strictly following "Yam rules" for the rituals.

The 11-day code includes penance and purifying the mind and body with meditation and special "satvik" diet that bars onion, garlic and several other items.

Sources said the Prime Minister is sleeping on the floor with only a blanket and has been only drinking coconut water.

The rituals for the temple consecration started from January 12. On January 22, PM Modi will perform the puja for the "Pran Pratistha', sources have said. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha.

"Pran Pratistha' means imbibing the idol with divine consciousness and is a must for every idol that is worshipped in a temple.

The Ram Lalla idol -- a depiction of Lord Ram at the age of five years , sculpted by Arun Yogiraj -- was carried to the temple last night. It was placed in the sanctorum sanctorum following a special puja ceremony.

The formal installation is likely to be held today, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra has said.

