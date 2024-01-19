With Golden Bow And Arrow, Ram Lalla's 1st Complete Look Revealed

The Ram Lalla idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

Ram Temple Inauguration: The Lord Ram idol which has been placed at the Ayodhya Temple was revealed today, days ahead of the consecration ceremony on Monday. The idol depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child in a standing posture holding a golden bow and arrow.

The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, is made of black stone.

In a build up to the consecration ceremony, the temple authorities unveiled the complete idol over two days. On Thursday, photos of the idol being placed inside the sanctum sanctorum were released, but it was covered with a cloth.

Another picture emerged today morning, where only the idol's eyes were covered. The complete look was finally unveiled in the afternoon which showed the deity's face as well as the golden bow and arrow.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that all arrangements for the grand ceremony on January 22 have been made.

"Ramlalla has been installed in the temple. All arrangements, including that of infrastructure, medical facilities and medicines have been made," Mr Pathak told news agency PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several other dignitaries will be attending the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar are among the 8,000-long guest list.

The rituals for the temple consecration started on January 12. On January 22, PM Modi will perform the puja for the "Pran Pratistha', sources have said. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha.

Government offices, boards and corporations in several states have declared a half day or a holiday on January 22.