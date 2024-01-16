PM Modi Visits Historic Ramayana Site Today, 6 Days Before Ram Temple Event

Tomorrow, PM Modi will offer prayers at Guruvayur and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami temples in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Lepakshi. The PM will be on a two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala from today to launch several development projects, including the New Dry Dock and the International Ship Repair Facility at Cochin Shipyard Limited.

Lepakshi, renowned for its connection to the epic tale of Ramayana, is believed to be the site where Jatayu, the giant eagle, intercepted the abduction of Goddess Sita by Ravan. It is here that the dying Jatayu, having conveyed crucial information about Goddess Sita's captivity, was granted 'Moksha', a divine liberation by Lord Ram.

The PM's spiritual journey down south is just six days prior to the highly anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Modi recently paid homage at the Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Maharashtra's Nashik.

The PMO said Modi will visit Sri Sathya Sai District in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN).

He will interact with officer trainees of the 74th and 75th batches of the Indian Revenue Service (Custom & Indirect Taxes) as well as officer trainees of the Royal Civil Service of Bhutan.

On Wednesday, PM Modi will offer prayers at Guruvayur and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami temples in Kerala before inaugurating important infrastructure projects related to the ports, shipping, and waterways sector, the PMO aid.