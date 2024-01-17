Watch: Ram Lalla Idol Reaches Ayodhya Temple Ahead Of Big Ceremony

An image showed the idol being placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The idol of Ram Lalla reached the Ayodhya temple late Wednesday evening and was lifted using a crane to place it in the sanctum sanctorum where it will be installed ahead of 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.

The idol, carved in black stone by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj and weighing around 150-200 kg, was lifted by a crane from the truck that reached the temple along with a procession in the evening. The procession also stopped briefly at the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya in a symbolic halt.

An image later showed the idol being placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple as the workers looked on. A special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside.

It is likely to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday, said Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.

The idol was brought inside the temple for the first time on Wednesday, which marked the second day of the weeklong rituals before Monday's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Preparations to take the idol to the new Ram temple complex were on since last night. The idol was placed on a truck decorated with flowers late at night for the procession with the help of a crane.

Meanwhile, a silver idol of Ram Lalla (not the same one to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum) garlanded with roses and marigolds toured the premises of Ram temple this evening. A "Kalash Pujan" was held today as part of rituals being performed in the run-up to the January 22 event.