Rajinikanth's Daughter's Maid, Driver Arrested For Stealing Her Jewellery

Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth's maid and car driver were arrested on Tuesday for stealing gold and diamond jewellery from the celebrity's house, police said.

Abetted by driver Venkatesan, the maid Easwari stole about 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 30 grams diamond jewellery and four kilograms of silver articles. The woman sold them and used the proceeds for the purchase of a house here, a police release said adding it was also utilised for buying some articles.

Employed as a maid for 18 years, Easwari was knowledgeable about Aishwarya Rajinikanth's household and she committed the theft by opening the locker multiple times.

She knew the location of the key and used it to open the locker. She stole the jewellery items and other articles over a period of time, police said. The stolen, movable properties were recovered from the maid and documents related to purchase of a house property were also seized.

The action follows a complaint to police from Aishwarya, daughter of actor Rajinikanth, that valuable jewellery went missing from a locker in her Poes Garden house.

