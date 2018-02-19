Rajasthan Man, 83, Marries Woman Less Than Half His Age For A "Son" Sukram Bairava lost his only son 20 years ago to a critical disease, and since he owns considerable property, wanted a son to take care of it. His wife Batto agreed to him marrying again in the hope he could get a son. The couple also have two daughters who are both married. Officials said they were not aware of the incident, which is technically a crime as the man is already married.

Jaipur: A fervent desire for a son to look after his ancestral property has led to a 83-year-old man in Rajasthan's Karauli to enter into a second marriage with a woman who is just 30 years old.

Officials said they were not aware of the incident, which is technically a crime as the man is already married.



The marriage took place in Samrada village of the district and according to witnesses, residents of 12 adjoining villages were invited to attend the ceremony where all rituals were followed.





A huge crowd turned out to see a smiling Sukram Bairava dressed in all the finery of a bridegroom mount the horse to lead the 'baarat' and marry the woman who is over half a century younger.



Bairava lost his only son 20 years ago to a critical disease, and since he owns considerable property, wanted a son to take care of it. His wife Batto agreed to him marrying again in the hope he could get a son. The couple also have two daughters who are both married.



The only agenda for this marriage is to have a son, said Bairava, while his first wife said that they need a son who can look after their property, which includes extensive lands in Rajasthan and a plot in Delhi.



As Bairava's act is technically bigamy, which is illegal under the law, IANS tried to contact the District Collector but he was unreachable.



Reached for comment, Additional District Magistrate Rajnarayan Sharma said the Collector was on leave while he was himself in court, but added he will visit the village to know about the matter.



"Presently, I am not aware of this incident," he added, asking that Zila Parishad chief Surendra Maheshwari be contacted.



Mr Maheshwari when contacted too expressed his ignorance of the matter but said he will probe and see how the administration can intervene now to check the unlawful second marriage, in the lifetime of a first wife without divorce and that too with a woman much younger just to have a son.



