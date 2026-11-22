The BJP has suffered a major setback in the Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan. State BJP chief Madan Rathore has accepted responsibility for the defeat, saying the party will review the matter. Rathore also indicated that the party would dedicate more time to engaging with the people to find out the direction of the reform, he said.

Preliminary discussions regarding the way forward have taken place at a high level, and a report on the election results and underlying causes has been sent to the central leadership in Delhi.

The election for Zila Pramukh (District Head) and Panchayat Samiti Pradhan (Block Head), meanwhile, remains a priority.

For the review, the party will seek individual reports from divisional in-charges, district in-charges, and district presidents. Furthermore, the party plans to utilise its internal mechanisms to gather reports on the performance of teams at the *mandal* (block/zonal) and booth levels.

The BJP is now on high alert to prevent any further significant setbacks. While the party is committed to reform, its leaders emphasise that before any improvements can be made, the shortcomings must be identified. So alongside review meetings, the party will conduct a comprehensive "360-degree" analysis of the reasons behind the defeat.

A primary focus will be examining any flaws that may have occurred during the distribution of election tickets. Were the opinions of local-level leaders or long-standing office-bearers ignored anywhere? This will be examined, alongside a review of the roles played by MLAs, ministers, district presidents, and divisional presidents.

The implementation of government schemes in both rural and urban areas - and the public's response to them - will be assessed. Any shortcomings will be rectified. Veteran party workers and office-bearers will be re-engaged.

On Saturday evening, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made an unscheduled visit to the BJP office, where he met the state president, general secretaries, and other party office-bearers and workers.

The Impact On Assembly Polls

With two years still remaining until the state assembly elections, the BJP has an opportunity to make improvements.

Which side will benefit will depend on the approaches of the various political parties and their level of engagement with the public.

The Congress and the BJP hold differing views on how the results might affect the assembly elections.

The Congress has described these recent election results as a "semi-final" ahead of the main contest for power. PCC Chief Govind Dotasara asserts that the Congress will return to power in the 2028 elections by winning more than 150 seats.

Mukesh Dadhich, Vice President of the state BJP, argued that it would be incorrect to link the results of the Panchayati Raj elections to the upcoming assembly elections, as every district possesses its own unique political dynamics and temperament.

Analysts who monitor the BJP and its policies say these election results should be examined through the lens of 'anti-incumbency'.

The BJP does not attribute these results to anti-incumbency. The elections, they say, should have been held much earlier, shortly after the government was formed. But the elections were delayed due to the push for a 'One State, One Election' framework, they argue.

(With inputs from Shashi Mohan Sharma)