Himachal Pradesh Gets Snow, Rainfall

Tribal areas and other higher reaches had moderate snowfall, while mid and lower hills experienced widespread rains causing marginal fall in temperatures.



High-altitude tribal areas reeled under sub-zero temperature and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature plummeted to 3.5 degrees compared to 16.5 degrees Celsius yesterday.



Rohtang Pass was covered under 15 cm of snow while Keylong and Gondla recorded 4 cm and 3 cm of fresh snow, creating cold wave conditions in adjoining valley areas.



The local MeT office has warned of thunderstorm accompanied by squall and hailstorm at many places, including Shimla, tomorrow and predicted rains and thunder showers at many places in lower and mid hills and rains or snow at isolated places in higher hills over the next two days.



Keylong was wettest in the region with 23 mm rains while Kukumseri and Salooni had 19 mm and 18 mm rains.



The minimum temperatures dipped by fey degrees in tribal areas and higher hills and Keylong recorded a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Kalpa 5.4 degrees, Manali 5.8 degrees, Shimla 11.2 degrees and Bhuntar 13.4 degrees Celsius.



