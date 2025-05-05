Travel Vlogger Offers Guide To "India's Forgotten Wonder", Winch Camp

Come the summer season and the call of the mountains becomes louder than ever. For globetrotters, especially mountain lovers, the feeling is impossible to ignore. If a hill station holiday is in your mind, then what's stopping you from visiting Winch Camp? Perched atop a height of 24,00 metres, this hidden gem is located in Jogindernagar Valley of Himachal Pradesh, offering breathtaking vistas of pine-clustered forests, misty trails, verdant valleys and the majestic Dhauladhar ranges. The perk? You can witness the long-forgotten funicular railway in motion. A travel vlogger has now shared the details of Winch Camp on Instagram.

Also Read: Viral: Guests Give Elderly Airbnb Host A Birthday Surprise, Win Hearts Online

The text overlay in the clip reads, “Welcome to India's forgotten wonder.” The video opens to the vlogger undertaking a picturesque trek from Barot Valley to Winch Camp, bestowed with lush meadows, vibrant rhododendrons, towering trees and a leaf-laden walkway. She calls it a place that “looks straight out of a Ghibli movie”. Soon, she crosses a magical tunnel and steps into the Winch Camp, India's highest funicular train station. Built in 1930, this engineering marvel is operated not solely by cables.

In the caption, the vlogger reveals that the unique train was “built nearly 100 years ago during the Shanan Hydroelectric Project. All the equipment for the funicular railway came straight from Switzerland. And guess what? It's still functional after all these years.” On the ending note, the globetrotter shares that Winch Camp will undoubtedly “take you back in time.”

Watch the full video below:

The video received plenty of reactions from the internet.

A user who had already been to WinchCamp wrote, “Pictures and videos can never justify the beauty and peace.'

Echoing a similar sentiment, another commented, “Thank you for taking me back to my childhood. So happy to see this, it hasn't changed at all.”

“Himachal is truly magical,” admitted a mountain lover.

“Looks like Wonderland- Wow!” wrote one person.

“This wins the Ghibli trend without any AI,” read a sweet remark.

An individual found that Winch Camp emanated “sukoon (peaceful) vibes.”

Also Read: "Watched This 10 Times": Internet Gushes At Well-Behaved Cats Boarding A Plane To Paris

So, pack up your bags and live your Ghibli life at Winch Camp.