Man, 66, Falls To His Death While Being Chased by Monkeys In Himachal Pradesh: Cops

A 66-year-old man died after falling from the roof of his four-story house here on Wednesday while trying to escape from a group of monkeys, police said.

The incident occurred in Brau village when Desh Lal Gautam had gone to feed pigeons on the rooftop around 6 am. The monkeys suddenly charged at him, causing him to slip and fall while trying to flee.

He was taken to the Khaneri Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aani Chandrashekhar Kayath said that no criminality is suspected. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.

