Hike In Himachal Toll From April 1. Cars To Pay Rs 170 Instead Of Rs 70

Come April 1, visitors to Himachal Pradesh would have to shell out more at toll barriers located at its entry points as the state's amended toll policy takes effect from the next fiscal -- drastically hiking fees for private vehicles from other states.

The increase in toll charges ranges from Rs 30 to Rs 180 depending on the vehicle. However, vehicles registered in Himachal would be exempted from the toll tax.

According to the toll policy 2026-27, light motor vehicles including cars, jeeps and vans would be charged an amended fees of Rs 170 instead of Rs 70. However, the toll will remain unchanged (Rs 570) for buses and trucks with up to two axles.

The new per day charges for light commercial vehicles and mini buses has been fixed at Rs 320, while three-axle commercial vehicles will be required to pay Rs 600. Heavy construction machineries would be charged Rs 800, and oversized vehicles with seven or more axles must pay Rs 900 for passage though the Himachal Pradesh toll gates.

The entry fees will be collected at the barrier and Fastag will be mandatory, the policy specified.

There are 55 toll barriers in the Himachal Pradesh, and the increased charges are expected to impact both tourist and freight rates.

Auctions for toll barriers will now be conducted online and a committee will be formed at the district level, headed by district magistrates to monitor operations, an official said on Thursday.

According to officials, in order to reduce traffic congestion, multi-lane free flow toll barriers would be established at Parwanoo (Main) and Tipra bypass in Solan district and Garamaura in Bilaspur district.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Private Bus Operators Association and the state unit of the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India have expressed strong objection against the proposed hike in toll tax rates.

Calling it an attack on the private transport sector, the organisations have sought immediate rollback of the decision, and said routes such as Una-Jasur via Talwara, Jassur-Dhangu via Pathankot, and Una-Naina Devi via Nangal are part of internal transportation and therefore, imposing entry toll on these routes is impractical.

