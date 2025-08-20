Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Leaves 276 Dead, 336 Injured, 37 Missing So Far

The monsoon's fury in Himachal Pradesh has left 276 people dead since June 20, with 143 fatalities caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and falls from steep slopes, while 133 deaths were the result of road accidents, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

The HPSDMA's cumulative loss report shows that 336 people have been injured and 37 are missing during the ongoing monsoon season.

The district-wise breakdown of rain-related deaths shows Mandi (26 deaths), Kangra (29), Chamba (13), Hamirpur (13), Kinnaur (12), and Kullu (12) among the worst affected. Road accidents claimed the most lives in Chamba (21 deaths), Mandi (21), Kangra (18), and Kinnaur (13).

The human toll has been compounded by heavy losses to livestock, 1,797 animals and 25,755 poultry birds have perished, and extensive damage to public and private property.

Public utilities have suffered widespread damage. As per the State Emergency Operation Centre's report for August 20 till 10 AM, 359 roads, including three national highways (NH-305, NH-21, and NH-154), remain blocked due to landslides and debris flows. The road closures have severely hit connectivity in districts such as Kullu (104 roads blocked), Mandi (181), and Chamba (22).

The Public Works Department has suffered losses worth over Rs 1,21,675.58 lakh, Jal Shakti Vibhag Rs 73,294.76 lakh, and Power Department Rs 13,946.69 lakh, pushing the total estimated damage to over Rs 2,21,164.75 lakh.

The HPSDMA has urged residents to exercise extreme caution, avoid unnecessary travel in landslide-prone areas, and follow weather advisories closely, as the risk of further rain-induced disasters remains high.

Power supply has been disrupted with 550 distribution transformers (DTRs) out of service across several districts, including major outages in Kullu (281 DTRs), Mandi (191), and Kinnaur (10), where heavy rains, landslides, and shooting stones damaged high-tension lines.

Water supply has also been hit, with 132 water supply schemes non-functional, the worst affected being Kullu (56 schemes) and Mandi (60 schemes). In some areas, temporary restoration has been carried out to meet urgent needs.

The HPSDMA stated that, despite restoration work underway in coordination with the Public Works, Jal Shakti, and Electricity departments, heavy rains and recurring landslides are hindering the process. The authority has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas and to remain alert to weather warnings.

