Himachal Pradesh Records 3rd Driest November In Over 100 Years

The highest rainfall of 88.5 mm was received in 1925, the weather office said. (Representational)

Himachal Pradesh saw the third driest November in over a hundred years, receiving just 0.2 mm of rainfall against 19.7 mm considered normal, the weather office said on Saturday.

This is a 99 per cent deficit in rainfall for the month.

Himachal Pradesh has received the third lowest rainfall (in November this year) since 1901, the local Met department said in a statement issued in Shimla.

The highest rainfall of 88.5 mm was received in 1925, it said. However, it did not share the data of the first and second lowest rainfall.

The deficit was 100 per cent in 11 out of 12 districts in the state barring Lahaul and Spiti which recorded 96 per cent deficit in November.

The weather department has predicted light rain or snow at isolated places in Lahaul and Spiti and the higher reaches of Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra and Kullu districts from December 1-3.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures and Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night recording a low of minus 9.4 degree Celsius while Una with a high of 26.6 degree Celsius was hottest on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)