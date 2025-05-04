Viral: Guests Give Elderly Airbnb Host A Birthday Surprise, Win Hearts Online

Some travel experiences go far beyond just a trip - they turn into unforgettable memories. A heartwarming video recently went viral, showing two women celebrating their Airbnb host's birthday so he would not have to spend it alone. Travellers Jessica Judith and her friend Dani are seen in the Instagram clip singing "Happy Birthday" to their host, Tarmo, as he sits before a cake with lit candles. The heartfelt moment ends with the trio sharing a warm hug before cutting the dessert together.

In the caption, Jessica wrote in Spanish, "Happy birthday Tarmo! Whenever Dani and I travel, we have been lucky enough to always have a magical experience with us, but being able to meet Tarmo was something very special to us. When looking for Airbnb, we decided to choose this one because all the reviews talked about how sweet Tarmo was. Even though we didn't speak the same language, we could use a translator and communicate." She further shared that Tarmo "took us to watch the reindeer," and "every day he was waiting for us at his house with coffee and cookies ready" when they came back home. In return, the duo celebrated his special day on their final day in the rental.

Jessica wrote, "Even though he told us he had nothing to celebrate his birthday, we decided that we ALL deserve a special birthday, and especially Tarmo after the amazing treatment he gave us," adding that at the end of their trip, he told them, "I hope this is not the last time I see you in my lifetime." Watch the full viral video here:

The video went viral on Instagram, with several people sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

A user wrote, "Oh my goodness, this is too wholesome."

Another added, "Not me crying at 6 am, I miss my dad so much,h he would have been 80."

Someone commented, "You can tell that meant so much to him."

"I would love the link in case I go to Finland by myself. I would feel better knowing about someone like this," wrote a user.

Another person stated, "I love you girls for doing this."