Viral Now: Daughter Makes Mom's Paris Travel Dream Come True, Internet Applauds

A video capturing a mother-daughter trip to Paris has taken Instagram by storm and melted many hearts. Wondering what has caught the attention and won the approval of people online? Primarily, it was the fact that the daughter surprised her mother with a stay at a hotel near the iconic Eiffel Tower - a landmark that her mother has always admired (but never visited). Moreover, users also fell in love with the mother's candid reactions of glee. The reel was shared by influencer Crystal Nicole (@iamcrystalnicolee).

The now-viral video begins with text on it that reads, "POV: Your mom, who is obsessed with the Eiffel Tower, has no idea she'll be staying at the hotel with the best Eiffel Tower view." We first see the mother and daughter in a car on the streets of Paris. When the influencer's mom catches a glimpse of the famous tower through the windows, she exclaims in delight. She says, "I always read about it. But now my eyes are on it. Look at that." She excitedly takes videos of it from the car. When the vehicle stops and she spots it nearby, she is wowed again by how close it is.

As the video proceeds, we see her walk into the room. She goes up to the balcony and marvels at the view. But she still doesn't realise that they can see the Eiffel Tower from there. Her daughter points it out, and her excitement mounts. She almost jumps up and down at the sight. She asks her daughter if she knew that they were going to be staying at such a place. She tells her that she did. Later, the mom poses on the balcony and starts dancing, while saying, "Bonjour, bonjour." Watch the complete reel below:

The viral video has won many hearts online. Here's how Instagram users reacted in the comments section:

"Her excitement is what travel should be about."

"What a beautiful thing to do for your momma. She seems like she deserves all of it."

"Baby, she's living her best life."

"I grinned throughout this whole video."

"Now this is the beautiful side of social media."

"I love this for you both. Here I go crying for strangers AGAIN! What an amazing view! It is literally perfect."

"It's all the 'bonjours' between the squeals of joy!!"

"Love her! I hope she has an amazing time."

"Mom on the balcony got me laughing to tears."

"I love her energy. This is priceless."

"This is so, so sweet! Her reaction is everything."

"What a beautiful mommy and daughter duo. These videos are healing."

