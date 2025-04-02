Watch: Comedian Sumukhi Suresh's Post About Missing Home While Traveling Is So Relatable

There are two types of travellers – those who visit a place and fall in love with it, and those who miss their homeland while travelling, only to miss the vacation spot once they return. Let us be real – we all have that one friend in our group! Sharing a similar sentiment, stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh recently posted a hilarious video on Instagram from her trip to Melbourne. In the clip, she humorously expresses her frustration – not because of any issues, but because she has nothing to complain about.

She starts the video by saying, “Friends, it has been a week since I have been in Melbourne, and I just want to say I have had enough. I will tell you why. It is because I have nothing to complain about.” Sumukhi highlights the city's well-maintained footpaths, clean air and the complete absence of mosquitoes.

Also Read: Woman Using Wheelchair Takes Flight After Long Time, Appreciates IndiGo And Mumbai Airport Staff

At one point, the comedian demonstrates how a car patiently waits for her while she crosses the road. “See, he is waiting,” she emphasises, panning the camera toward the vehicle. Then, with mock disbelief, she adds, “This respect – I don't deserve.”

Talking about food, Sumukhi playfully rants about her struggle to find good vegetarian options. She says, “My favourite food is French fries, and abroad has made me hate French fries because it's the only thing I eat. They say vegan and vegetarian options are available, but really, they're not. Ultimately, it all comes down to aloo. You just eat aloo in different forms – French fries, hash browns, potato rosti. At least have the decency to give me aloo matar.”

The comedian does not stop there. Spotting a man napping in a park at 3 PM, she quips, “Have some shame. Get a job or get an Indian mom.”

Wrapping up her video, Sumukhi concludes, “Honestly, at this point, I just want to go back to India and complain about how life is so beautiful in Melbourne. I just want to go back to complaining.”

The text attached to the post reads, “Going abroad and missing India only to come back to India and missing abroad.”

Also Read: Content Creator Shares Air Travel Hack To Fly Cheaper, Internet Is Divided

This is what the internet has to say about this clip.

A user wrote, “Hahaha hilarious.”

“Complain karna is jaruri,” said a traveller.

Many said, “Complaining is LIFE!!!”

What do you think about this LOL clip? Tell us in the comments.