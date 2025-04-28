Elderly Man Shares Relatable Sketch On Hotel Experiences, Wins Hearts Online

Staying at a hotel is a fun experience for most people as it is filled with moments of relaxation and excitement. From the initial thrill of checking in to the rush of packing up and checking out, hotel stays can be a rollercoaster of emotions. An elderly man recently captured these relatable moments in a hilarious sketch that's taken the internet by storm. The video, shared on Instagram, showcases the various stages of a hotel stay. It begins with the content creator's excitement about checking into the room. The next stage is the curiosity of taking a look at the facilities available in the space. Then, comes the part where he chooses his bed, followed by the realisation that he has forgotten something at home. After that, the man takes the "best shower ever" and gets into bed but struggles with untucking the sheet. Finally, when he gets ready to sleep, his dad starts to snore, ending the sketch on a hilarious note.

The video garnered over 20 million views on Instagram, with several people praising the vlogger for keeping his sense of humour intact even at old age. One user wrote, "So we don't really “grow up”, we just get older? Love that for us lol."

Another said, "Your mission statement is true. You are a cool grandpa."

Some viewers added their version of different stages of a hotel stay. A person wrote, "Last stage is waving goodbye to your room and remembering all the memories you shared."

Another added, "Forgot the 'check for bed bugs' step."

"No no your missing the 30-an hour of silence while everyone lays on the beds (bags unpacked) and looks at their phone cause you have to have a cool down after the drive," remarked a user.

"I didn't know this was a universal experience in every aspect," read a comment.