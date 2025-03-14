Two Indian Hotels Featured On TIME Magazine's 'World's Greatest Places' List For 2025

TIME Magazine has just announced its 2025 list of 'World's Greatest Places'. The compilation highlights "one-of-a-kind spots and experiences around the globe." TIME magazine uses a dual nomination process, incorporating recommendations from its international network of correspondents and contributors as well as an open application system. The chosen entries can include hotels, cruises, dining establishments, attractions, museums, parks, etc. Two hotel properties and a restaurant from India have made it to the prestigious list this year. Raffles Jaipur and Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort in Bandhavgarh were featured in the "Places To Stay" category. Papa's (a restaurant in Mumbai) was named one of the "Places To Visit."

About Raffles Jaipur:

Raffles is a palatial hotel located in the town of Kukas near Jaipur. It opened its doors in July 2024. TIME Magazine notes, "Inspired by a zenana (queen's palace), this 50-key property is a design masterpiece, with swirls of hand-carved marble, Mughal-style arches, perforated latticework screens called jaalis, and thikri art, a traditional glass-and-mirror mosaic unique to the region. Outdoor soaking tubs or plunge pools, electronic curtains, and Nespresso machines bring the accommodations into the 21st century. The extraordinary property also includes a rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Aravalli Hills; a spa with mineral pools and hammam; attentive butlers at every turn; and four dining venues."

About Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort:

(Photo for representational purposes only). Photo Credit: iStock

The 21-acre Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort is located near the famous Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The reserve is well-known for its safaris to spot highly sought-after Royal Bengal Tigers in their natural habitat. The Oberoi hotel offers guests various wildlife-related experiences. TIME Magazine notes, "The luxury property, opened in early March, is made up of 19 spacious, air-conditioned tents, each with its own garden, plus two private pool villas. There's a spa, library, swimming pool, and fitness centre, lush garden spaces overlooking a lake and walking paths, an eight-seat bush kitchen, and an open-air restaurant serving meals prepared with locally sourced ingredients such as kodo millet and mahua flowers."

TIME Magazine's 2025 list featured three Indian establishments in total. The other - Papa's - was one of last year's hottest restaurant openings in the country. This 12-seater chefs' counter dining experience is helmed by celebrated Chef Hussain Shahzad. Find out more about it here. In 2024, two Indian establishments related to food were featured among the 'World's Greatest Places'. TIME Magazine recognised Manam Chocolate (a chocolate factory) in Hyderabad and Naar (a restaurant) in Kasauli. Click here to read the full article.