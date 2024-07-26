Two Indian Establishments Featured On TIME Magazine's 'World's Greatest Places' 2024

(Photo Credit: Daniel D'Souza, Manam Chocolate)

The TIME magazine recently published its prestigious list of the 'World's Greatest Places' for 2024. It comprises 100 extraordinary establishments "that stand out in their field and the world." Two Indian destinations have been featured on this list, marking a momentous achievement on the global stage. Manam Chocolate in Hyderabad and Naar in Himachal Pradesh are the two Indian spots that have been recognised by TIME magazine. Both establishments are on a mission to spotlight homegrown ingredients in different ways. Find out more about them and their feats below.

About Manam Chocolate

Manam Chocolate is a Hyderabad-based premium craft chocolate brand championing Indian-grown cacao. It has received numerous international accolades for its offerings in recent years. The homegrown brand established its flagship experiential space - Manam Chocolate Karkhana - in Hyderabad in August 2023. In TIME magazine, Sarah Khan further describes what makes Manam Chocolate stand out. She writes, "Inside Muppala's chocolate factory, set on a busy road in Hyderabad's posh Banjara Hills, walls are stocked with beautifully packaged bars in flavours like chai biscuit and pistachio fudge alongside stacks of curry leaf shortbread biscuits and almond praline clusters; croissants are baked, toasted coconut macarons are assembled, and chakkarakeli banana soft serve is swirled into cones, all in front of starry-eyed visitors. Downstairs, Manam's airy, glass-walled atrium cafe serves all things sweet and savoury at tables clustered around a cacao tree, which pays tribute to the real star of Manam's story."

Photo Credit: Manam Chocolate

Talking about the achievement, Chaitanya Muppala, Founder of Manam Chocolate & CEO of Distinct Origins, said, "We launched Manam Chocolate a little under a year ago with the mission to offer a craft chocolate experience from India, by Indians, for the world. We are humbled to be recognised on a list of global prestige so early in our journey."

About Naar

Helmed by celebrated chef Prateek Sadhu, Naar is an intimate restaurant in a boutique hotel in Himachal Pradesh. Chef Sadhu aims to celebrate the bounty of the mountains and also establish Naar as a one-of-its-kind destination restaurant. In TIME magazine, Sarah Khan writes, "Judging by the steady flow of traffic snaking up winding mountain roads to reach Naar's pine-clad dining room, Sadhu is on to something. Inside, he guides 16 diners at a time on a tantalising tour of the region through its flavours: Himachali yak cheese, juniper-smoked lamb with Kashmiri mushqbudji rice, Ladakhi buckwheat pasta, Naga bamboo shoot pickles, galgal lemons from Uttarakhand."

How Were The 'World's Greatest Places' Selected?

To compile the 2024 list, TIME sought nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors and also allowed nominations through an application process. The focus was on "those offering new and exciting experiences," the publication stated. The "places" considered by the magazine include hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more. Check out the full list here.

