Three Indian Chocolate Brands Win Big At Academy Of Chocolate Awards 2023

Three Indian chocolate brands won global recognition recently (Stock image for representation only)

This year, several Indian F&B brands and homegrown companies have won global recognition. Among the latest pieces of good news are the achievements of three Indian chocolate brands at the Academy Of Chocolate Awards, UK. It recently released a list of winners across different categories for the year 2023. Manam Chocolate, Paul And Mike and Bon Fiction from India were featured in it. Together, they have received more than 20 awards at this year's edition. Find out more about them below:

Hyderabad-based Manam Chocolate won a staggering 17 accolades. They were declared "overall winners" in the brand experience category, in which they had vied against more than 1400 international entries. They also won 1 gold, 10 silver and 5 bronze awards for their delectable creations, such as their 66% Dark Chocolate (Single Origin, Idukki, Kerala), 65% Dark Chocolate (Single Origin Cacao San Carlos Plain, Northern Region of Costa Rica), 67% Dark Chocolate (Single Origin - House Fermented Cacao - West Godavari) and many others. Before this, the homegrown craft chocolate brand had also been bestowed with the International Chocolate Award 2023 by the International Institute of Chocolate and Cacao Tasting.

Bon Fiction won 5 awards. Their 'Out in the Dark' and 'Order of the Dark Roast' chocolates were featured in the silver category among the best "Plain Dark Chocolate Bars". Bon Fiction is based in Andhra Pradesh and also works with farmers in the Godavari region.

Kerala-based premium chocolate brand Paul And Mike also won 5 accolades. This includes a silver award each for their 64 Per Cent Dark Golden Berry Chocolate and 41 Per Cent Fine Milk Hokey Pokey Chocolate. Paul And Mike also won big at the International Chocolate Awards 2023 last month, securing 2 spots in the top 25. Click here to read the full story.

