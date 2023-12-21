ICYMI: This Indian Chocolate Brand Made It To The Top 10 At International Chocolate Awards 2023

Indian chocolate brand, Paul And Mike, secured several medals at the International Chocolate Awards 2023

Indian chefs and Indian restaurants have won many prestigious awards in 2023. From the honour of Michelin stars to top positions in important ranking lists, they have managed to take Indian cuisine to new heights on the world stage. But it's not just chefs and restaurants who have won global recognition. Homegrown companies are also making their mark. Last month, Kerala-based Paul And Mike, a premium chocolate brand, won several accolades at the International Chocolate Awards 2023. The Indian brand has competed against renowned chocolate makers from various countries, including Taiwan, Japan, the USA, Denmark, Germany, Italy, etc.

The finale ceremony of the event was held on November 26, 2023, in Florence, Italy. Two of Paul And Mike's chocolates were ranked among the top 25. Other offerings of the brand also won big at this year's awards. Its Gin and Ginger dark chocolate secured the 9th spot. This is a veritable milestone as no other Indian company has ever managed to make it to the top 10 before. Moreover, the same chocolate was also ranked 2nd in the 'Dark chocolate with inclusions or pieces' category. It received a score of 92.1. In the same category, the company's 64% Dark Beer Chocolate scored 90, while its 64% Dark Rum & Rummy Raisins Chocolate scored 89.8. Furthermore, Paul And Mike's Sichuan Pepper & Orange Peel chocolate was placed 23rd overall, with a score of 91.1.

Paul And Mike is based in Kochi, Kerala. The company ferment cocoa on its own farms that are located in Kochi and Coimbatore. It sources cocoa beans from progressive farmers in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

