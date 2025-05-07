"Loss Of Husbands, Fathers Not Left In Vain": Pahalgam Victim's Daughter

Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, expressed her appreciation for the efforts taken by the government and the Indian Army to avenge the loss of innocent lives in the ghastly terrorist attack.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Ms Jagdale said that losing husbands and fathers to many was not left in vain.

She also said that India has paid genuine homage and served justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack by initiating Operation Sindoor. The daughter added that the operation's name extends solidarity to the victims' widows.

"We got calls from our relatives (about Operation Sindoor). India has avenged the Pahalgam attack through these air strikes. I was extremely emotional after hearing the name (Sindoor) of the mission. When Amit Shah came to Srinagar to pay homage to those who were given 'veer maran', the sisters who lost their husbands were pleading. I think this is why such a name has been attributed to the operation," Ms Jagdale said.

"The loss of husbands and fathers was not left in vain. India has paid actual homage to them (victims) by striking. I want to thank for the justice served within 15 days," she added.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, according to CNN, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

According to sources, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the chiefs of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. The Raksha Mantri was briefed on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that a press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing.

The strikes were carried out to avenge the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

The Ministry of Defence, in its statement, said, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the statement added.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

