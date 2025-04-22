Where To Stay In Himachal Pradesh? Top 10 Luxury Hotels And Resorts

Himachal Pradesh is a beauty-a fact not hidden from the world. People who have visited the place share a joint love for its glorious mountains, larger than life sceneries and the culture embedded in every nook and corner of the state.

While the place offers an escape in nature's lap, it also offers world-class hospitality. If you seek indulgence and opulence, here are some of the most beautiful hotels and resorts you can enjoy this summer.

1. Wildflower Hall, Shimla

Wildflower Hall, Shimla. Photo: TripAdvisor

Situated 2,515 metres above sea level, and running entirely on clean hydro-electric power, Wildflower Hall was the former residence of Lord Kitchener, former commander in chief of the British army. Wildflower Hall prides itself on being a sustainable luxury resort that offers personalised spa treatments in the midst of lush green forests.

2. Taj Theog Resort & Spa, Shimla

Taj Theog Resort & Spa, Shimla. Photo: tajhotels.com

Nestled on a forested hillside, this resort has a breathtaking Western Himalayan view and colonial charm with regional architectural elements. You can enjoy activities like skiing, golfing at the Naldehra golf course, and treks from the resort, along with local and international cuisines. The resort's serene gardens, indoor pool, and renowned spa offer a relaxing experience in the heart of nature.

3. ITC WelcomHotel Tavleen, Chail

ITC WelcomHotel Tavleen, Chail. Photo: itchotels.com

Located 45 km from Shimla, this hillside retreat offers a tranquil escape for travellers seeking a peaceful getaway. With a stunning view and luxurious amenities, this place has spacious rooms, a swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, and a travel desk here. The resort can help you relax and rejuvenate as you enjoy the secluded beauty of Chail.

4. Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, Parwanoo

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, Parwanoo. Photo: mokshaspa.com

Perched at a height of 5,000 feet in the Shivalik ranges, Moksha offers luxury, serenity, and picture-perfect views. The resort features an infinity pool, cable car rides, and a curated selection of rooms for the ultimate relaxation. Enjoy local and international cuisine while surrounded by nature's tranquility.

5. Rakkh Resort, Palampur

Rakkh Resort, Palampur. Photo: radissonhotels.com

Rakkh Resort, in Palampur, focuses on sustainability and has several no-plastic zones. Offering all-inclusive packages, it's perfect for family bonding through curated activities in the mountains. The resort emphasises community engagement and preserving the region's heritage.

6. The Amaya, Kasauli

The Amaya, Kasauli. Photo: TripAdvisor

Amaya offers a sanctuary away from the chaos of the city, with boutique villas nestled in 25 acres of terraced forests in Himachal Pradesh. With their design, the villas emphasise a connection to nature, combining ancient and modern philosophies. The resort fosters reconnection with nature, self, and others in a serene environment. (Tip: While at the Amaya, don't miss a meal at chef Prateek Sadhu's award-winning restaurant, Naar.)

7. The Oberoi Cecil, Shimla

The Oberoi Cecil, Shimla. Photo: booking.com

With rich wooden floors, fireplaces, and panoramic mountain views, The Oberoi Cecil exudes colonial charm and classic elegance. Its luxurious ambience extends to a children's activity centre, making it ideal for family stays.

8. WelcomHeritage Parv Vilas, Solan

WelcomHeritage Parv Vilas, Solan. Photo: TripAdvisor

Perched on the Shivalik Hills, WelcomHeritage Parv Vilas is your chic, luxury retreat with jaw-dropping views and top-notch amenities. A perfect blend of modern elegance and traditional grandeur, this serene escape lets you breathe in the fresh mountain air and bask in the warmth of the Himalayan sun.

9. Baragarh Resort and Spa, Manali

Baragarh Resort and Spa, Manali. Photo: seleqtionshotels.com

Imagine 360-degree views of the majestic Himalayas, nestled in 70 acres of orchards and cedar trees. Baragarh Resort & Spa, just a stone's throw from Rohtang Pass and the hot springs of Manikaran, will captivate you with the views of the Beas river and Shiv-Parvati peak. It is a retreat that is quite as breathtaking as the peaks around it.

10. Elgin Hall, Dalhousie

Elgin Hall, Dalhousie. Photo: Instagram/elgin_hall

Elgin Hall, a beautifully restored 1857 bungalow, was once the summer haven of British royals. Surrounded by deodar trees, this family-friendly luxury retreat blends historical elegance with modern comfort, offering an authentic and peaceful stay that echoes the charm of a bygone era.

(Written By Parul)