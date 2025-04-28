Himachal Pradesh Govt To Foster EV Adoption, Subsidy In Place For E-Taxis

The Himachal Pradesh government has set a target to replace 3,000 petrol and diesel vehicles by EVs this year, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday. Presiding over the All India Motor Transport Congress 'National Truck and Bus Meet' in Solan district, he said the government is replacing diesel buses by e-buses in a phased manner to provide clean and green transport to the people of the state, including tourists.

"I am happy that this event is not only associated with the sustainable development of Himachal Pradesh, but it also plays a pivotal role in devising strategies for environmental sustainability for the future as well," he said in a statement issued here.

"I have been using an e-vehicle for quite some time, which is very economical", he said and added that "this year the government has set a target of converting 3,000 petrol and diesel vehicles into e-vehicles." The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has issued tenders to purchase 297 electric buses at a cost of Rs 412 crore, and charging stations are also being set up at bus stations at a cost of Rs 124 crore. In addition to this, 500 e-buses will be purchased in 2025-26, he said.

Sukhu said that six green corridors have been constructed in the state and soon 41 additional charging stations would be set up in these corridors. The present government has provided 100 per cent exemption in the road tax and 50 per cent exemption in the special road tax on registration of e-commercial vehicles.

With the aim of providing self-employment opportunities to the youth, the government is going to provide new permits for 1,000 bus routes to the private sector.

The government is providing subsidies of up to 40 per cent on e-vehicles (buses or tempo travellers), on these routes, and efforts were afoot to fully electrify the public transport sector in near future, Sukhu said.

The chief minister said the state government has set a target of making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 2026, and to promote e-vehicles in the state, EVs will be used in all government offices in Hamirpur, his home district, in the first phase.

Himachal Pradesh is one of the most admired and sought-after tourist destinations in the country with its pristine beauty. As high footfall of visitors also affects the environment, the state government is strengthening the tourism infrastructure with special attention on environmental protection and sustainable development.

Sukhu said the government has launched Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Startup Yojana wherein 50 per cent subsidy is being provided for the purchase of e-taxis to the youth.

These e-taxis have also been attached to various government departments, corporations, boards and other institutions. Under the e-taxi scheme, so far 50 e-taxis have been attached to government departments, and 50 more will be approved before May 10, he said.