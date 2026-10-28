Railways Reiterates Night Charging Ban After Power Bank Explosion

The Railway Board has directed all its zones to strictly enforce the shutdown of mobile charging points on trains between 11 pm and 5 am. The order follows a recent incident on the South Eastern Railway in which a passenger's power bank reportedly exploded inside a Mumbai local train while charging, filling the coach with thick smoke. In a letter dated October 26, the Railway Board made it clear that there would be no exceptions to the rule. Railway staff had failed to switch off the charging points during the prescribed hours, the letter said.

Surprise Inspections To Be Carried Out

The board has asked zonal railways to instruct, counsel and train staff to ensure that charging points in all coaches are switched off during the six-hour window.

Officials and supervisors have also been told to conduct surprise inspections. The checks will verify whether charging points are being switched off on time. The board has warned against any negligence in implementing the safety measure.

Reiterating The Rule

The railway charging restriction dates back to June 19, 2014. It was introduced after a fire aboard the Bengaluru-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express, following a recommendation by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

In March 2021, the Railways again stressed the need to enforce the rule. Western Railway began cutting power to charging points during the restricted hours from March 16 that year.

The latest directive reiterates the existing rule following the power bank incident. Passengers have been advised to charge their phones and other essential electronic devices before starting an overnight journey, as charging points will remain unavailable between 11 pm and 5 am.