Pune Man Facing Nearly 30 Criminal Cases Paraded By Police

Police paraded a man in handcuffs in the Pune locality where he resides and urged local residents to come forward and file complaints without any fear against him in case they have been troubled by him or his associates.

A video shows Tipu Pathan, who faces more than two dozen criminal cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder, and extortion, being paraded by a police team in Sayyad Nagar in the Hadapsar area on April 6 (Sunday).

In the clip, personnel from the Kale Padal police station led by senior inspector Mansingh Patil were seen urging residents to come forward with complaints against him.

Pathan was recently arrested for allegedly attempting to grab a plot belonging to a woman and demanding Rs 20 lakh from her, police said.

Inspector Patil, who led the team that paraded the repeat offender, assured residents they need not fear Pathan and encouraged them to report any threats or extortion attempts by him.

Speaking to PTI, Patil said 28 offences, including those of murder, attempt to murder, and extortion, have been registered against Pathan and he had been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the past.

"He is also involved in cases of forcible eviction and land grabbing. Many youths in the area are getting drawn to him," said the police officer.

A fresh extortion case has been registered against Pathan for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh from a woman whose land he tried to seize, said Patil.

"It was necessary to parade him in his own area so that people can come forward if they have been threatened by him," said the inspector.'

