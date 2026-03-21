Project Costs To Pothole Complaints: Delhi Roads Set To Get QR Codes

Delhi roads are getting QR codes, and a quick scan could soon tell you everything from how much a project cost to who built the road, while also letting you flag problems on the spot.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has started installing QR code display boards on roads that have recently been strengthened or recarpeted, turning routine roadwork into something residents can track in real time.

These boards will be installed within seven days of a project being completed, at bus queue shelters, major intersections and other high-footfall spots across the city.

Scan the code, and a detailed breakdown of the project will open up - the road's name and length, when it was last repaired, the contractor or agency in charge, the sanctioned cost, and how long the contractor is responsible for fixing defects. The same platform also allows users to register complaints, share feedback or flag poor-quality work.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the idea is to increase accountability by directly involving citizens.

"Transparency is not just about sharing information, it is about listening to the people. With this initiative, citizens will not only know the details of road works but will also be able to give their feedback directly. This will make the system more responsive and accountable," he said.

He added that the feedback mechanism has been built into the platform itself.

"We are also ensuring that a proper feedback system is embedded within the QR platform itself. This will create a direct connection between citizens and the department, helping us improve quality and take timely action wherever required."

Officials said the boards will follow a standard design across the city, and departments have been directed to ensure they remain visible and the QR codes stay functional at all times. Information will also need to be updated after any fresh work on the same stretch.

A monitoring system has also been put in place, with divisions required to submit completion reports within 10 days and conduct zonal-level checks to ensure compliance on the ground.