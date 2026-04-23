UP Board 10th Result QR Code: Scan The QR Code And Check Your Result

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will soon release the Class 10 (High School) results for 2026, and students can now access their scores on NDTV using a quick QR code scan. This method offers a faster, hassle-free alternative to traditional result websites, especially during heavy traffic. By simply scanning the QR code issued for Class 10 results, students can instantly view their marksheet on their mobile devices without entering roll numbers repeatedly or facing delays due to server issues.

How to Check UP Board Class 10 Result via QR Code

Open your phone's camera or any QR code scanner app

Scan the Class 10 result QR code

It will open the NDTV results page, click on Class 10 results link

Enter your roll number

View and download your digital marksheet

Why Use QR Code?

Faster access during peak traffic

Mobile-friendly and instant

Important Note

The online marksheet is provisional. Students should collect the original marksheet from their respective schools later.