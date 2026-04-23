UP Board 10th Result QR Code: Scan The QR Code And Check Your Result

The QR code enables students to check their Class 10 results faster.
- Uttar Pradesh Class 10 results for 2026 will be available soon on NDTV via QR code scan
- Students can access their marksheet instantly by scanning the Class 10 result QR code
- The QR code method avoids delays and server issues common on traditional result websites
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The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will soon release the Class 10 (High School) results for 2026, and students can now access their scores on NDTV using a quick QR code scan. This method offers a faster, hassle-free alternative to traditional result websites, especially during heavy traffic. By simply scanning the QR code issued for Class 10 results, students can instantly view their marksheet on their mobile devices without entering roll numbers repeatedly or facing delays due to server issues.
How to Check UP Board Class 10 Result via QR Code
- Open your phone's camera or any QR code scanner app
- Scan the Class 10 result QR code
- It will open the NDTV results page, click on Class 10 results link
- Enter your roll number
- View and download your digital marksheet
Why Use QR Code?
- Faster access during peak traffic
- Mobile-friendly and instant
Important Note
The online marksheet is provisional. Students should collect the original marksheet from their respective schools later.