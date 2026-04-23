UP Board Results 2026: Class 10 And 12 Scorecard (Out), Download Directly Here

- UPMSP released Class 10 and 12 results for 2026 on Thursday
- Exams were held from February 18 to March 12 across 8,000 centres
- 52,30,184 candidates registered; 27,50,843 for Class 10, 24,79,341 for Class 12
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 and 12 results 2026 on Thursday. Students can access and download their scorecards from the NDTV Education result portal as well as official websites.
The Class 10 and 12 examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026, across 8,000 test centres set up by the board throughout UP.
According to board, a total of 52,30,184 candidates registered for the examinations this year. Out of these, 27,50,843 students appeared for Class 10, while 24,79,341 students registered for Class 12.
How To Check UP Board Results 2026 On NDTV Education Website
- Visit the NDTV Education website: ndtv.com/education/results
- Select the "Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Results 2026" tab
- Choose either the Class 10 or Class 12 result tab as required
- Enter the required credentials, such as name, email, phone number, state, board, class, stream, and roll number
- Submit the details
- Your result will be displayed on the screen
How To Check UP Board Results 2026 Through Official Website
- Students can follow these steps to check their results:
- Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in
- Click on the link for "UP Board High School Result 2026 (Class 10)" or "UP Board Intermediate Result 2026 (Class 12)" on the homepage
- A new page will open; enter your roll number and click on submit
- Your Class 10 or Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen
- Download the online marksheet for future reference
The UPMSP will announce the results through a press conference. Following the declaration, result links will be activated on the official websites and other platforms. Students can access their marksheets by entering their login credentials.