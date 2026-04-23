UP Board Results 2026: Class 10 And 12 Scorecard (Out), Download Directly Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 and 12 results 2026 on Thursday. Students can access and download their scorecards from the NDTV Education result portal as well as official websites.

The Class 10 and 12 examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026, across 8,000 test centres set up by the board throughout UP.

According to board, a total of 52,30,184 candidates registered for the examinations this year. Out of these, 27,50,843 students appeared for Class 10, while 24,79,341 students registered for Class 12.

How To Check UP Board Results 2026 On NDTV Education Website

Visit the NDTV Education website: ndtv.com/education/results

Select the "Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Results 2026" tab

Choose either the Class 10 or Class 12 result tab as required

Enter the required credentials, such as name, email, phone number, state, board, class, stream, and roll number

Submit the details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

How To Check UP Board Results 2026 Through Official Website

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in

Click on the link for "UP Board High School Result 2026 (Class 10)" or "UP Board Intermediate Result 2026 (Class 12)" on the homepage

A new page will open; enter your roll number and click on submit

Your Class 10 or Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the online marksheet for future reference

The UPMSP will announce the results through a press conference. Following the declaration, result links will be activated on the official websites and other platforms. Students can access their marksheets by entering their login credentials.