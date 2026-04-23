UP Board Class 10, 12 Results At 4 PM, Check Direct Link, Official Websites To Download

UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2026 at 4 PM today. Once released, students can access and download their scorecards from the NDTV Education result portal as well as official websites.

How To Check UP Board Result 2026 On NDTV Education

Visit NDTV Education result portal , ndtv.com/education/results

Click on "Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Results 2026"

Select Class 10 or Class 12

Enter details such as roll number, name, mobile number, email, state, board, and stream

Once the details are submitted, your result will appear on your computer or mobile screens

How To Check UP Board Result 2026 On Official Website

Visit the official websites, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

or Click on the relevant link for Class 10 or Class 12 results

Enter your roll number and submit

Your marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result Today At 4 PM, Download Link Here

Result Declaration Process

The board will announce the results through a press briefing. Shortly after the announcement, result links will go live across official portals and partner platforms. Students can check their scores using their login credentials.

Other Platforms To Check Results

DigiLocker: results.digilocker.gov.in

UMANG App: Log in, search for "UP Board," and enter required details

Check UP Board Result 2026 Via SMS

Class 12: Type UP12 <space> Roll Number and send to 56263

Class 10: Type UP10 <space> Roll Number and send to 56263

Pass Criteria

Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass. Those who do not meet the minimum requirement will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations.