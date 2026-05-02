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Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026 Time LIVE Updates: Over 15 lakh students are awaiting their Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2026, set to be declared today, May 2 at 12 pm by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The topper list, overall pass percentage, and details of the top-performing regions will be announced earlier at 11 a.m., as previously stated by board chairman Trigun Kulkarni in a press note.

Students who appeared for the exams can access and download their results from the official website mahahsscboard.in or through DigiLocker.

Minimum Passing Criteria

Students must secure at least 35 per cent marks in both theory and practical components to pass. Those falling short will be allowed to appear for compartment exams.

A total of 15,32,487 students had registered for the exam, including 7,99,773 from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from vocational courses, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

Direct Link To Check And Download Your Maha HSC Scorecard 2026

How to Download Maharashtra HSC Result 2026?

  • Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in.
  • Click on "View HSC Result" under "HSC Examination February 2026 Result".
  • Enter your roll number and mothers' name.
  • Click on "Submit" and your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here

May 02, 2026 09:18 (IST)
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HSC 12th Result LIVE: How To Check Results On DigiLocker?

Visit digilocker.gov.in

Select your class (10 or 12)

Enter your School Code, Roll Number, and the 6-digit Security PIN provided by your school

Click on "Next"Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click "Submit"

Once verified, your DigiLocker account will be activated

Click "Go to DigiLocker account" to access your dashboard

Your Maharashtra Board Result 2026 will be available under the 'Documents' section

If already registered, simply log in to view your results.

May 02, 2026 09:14 (IST)
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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Over 15 Lakh Students Await

A total of 15,32,487 students had registered for the exam, including 7,99,773 from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from vocational courses, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

May 02, 2026 08:52 (IST)
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Maharashtra 12th Result LIVE: Girls Outperform Boys with 94.58% Pass Percentage

The pass percentage for regular female students across all divisional boards stood at 94.58%, while for male students, it was 89.51% last year.

May 02, 2026 08:29 (IST)
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Maharashtra 12th Result LIVE: What Time Will Board Release HSC Results?

Students must note that the scorecards will be available from 12 pm onwards, while the detailed pdf list will be released earlier at 11 am, according to board chairman.

May 02, 2026 08:16 (IST)
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HSC 12th Result LIVE: Credentials Required To Check Result

Students will need to enter their roll numbers along with their mothers' names on the result portal to check their scores. The result link will be activated at 12 pm

May 02, 2026 08:10 (IST)
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Maha HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Pass Percentage, Topper List At 11 AM

The MSBSHSE pass percentage, topper list and other details sooner at 11 am, as announced by the board Chairman Trigun Kulkarni through a press note.

May 02, 2026 08:02 (IST)
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MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result LIVE: Result Updated Time Details

May 02, 2026 07:57 (IST)
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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 LIVE: Result Out Today At 12 Noon

The Maharashtra board will announce the results for HSC 2026 February examination at 12 pm. Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced at 1 pm, but slight revision in announcement timing has been made.

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