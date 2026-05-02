Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026 Time LIVE Updates: Over 15 lakh students are awaiting their Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2026, set to be declared today, May 2 at 12 pm by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The topper list, overall pass percentage, and details of the top-performing regions will be announced earlier at 11 a.m., as previously stated by board chairman Trigun Kulkarni in a press note.

Students who appeared for the exams can access and download their results from the official website mahahsscboard.in or through DigiLocker.

Minimum Passing Criteria

Students must secure at least 35 per cent marks in both theory and practical components to pass. Those falling short will be allowed to appear for compartment exams.

A total of 15,32,487 students had registered for the exam, including 7,99,773 from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from vocational courses, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

Direct Link To Check And Download Your Maha HSC Scorecard 2026

How to Download Maharashtra HSC Result 2026?

Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in.

Click on "View HSC Result" under "HSC Examination February 2026 Result".

Enter your roll number and mothers' name.

Click on "Submit" and your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here