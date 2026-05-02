Maharashtra Board HSC Scorecard Out: Official Websites, Direct Link To Download

Maharashtra Board 12th Result: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the HSC scorecard, today at 12 pm. To avoid last-minute delays due to heavy traffic, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and use any of the official result websites for quick access.

Official Websites To Download Result

Direct Link To Download Maharashtra HSC 12th 2026 Scorecard

How to Download Maharashtra HSC Result 2026?

Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in.

Click on "View HSC Result" under "HSC Examination February 2026 Result".

Enter your roll number and mother's name.

Click on "Submit" to view your scorecard.

Download and save it for future use.

Students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in both theory and practical components to pass. Those who fail to meet the criteria will be eligible for compartment exams.

A total of 15,32,487 students registered this year, including 7,99,773 from science, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from vocational courses, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

The February-March 2026 examinations were conducted across nine divisional boards - Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. As per the official notification, junior colleges can also access consolidated results through the college login portal on the board's website.