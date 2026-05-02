Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: Alternate Ways To Check Scorecard

Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, has declared the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results 2026 today. The result download link has been activated on the board's official portal, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

Class 12 students can access their HSC scorecards on the board's official websites, mahahsscboard.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Beyond the official portal, the board also provides Class 12 students alternate platforms to download their 12th marksheets. According to the official notification, the HSC Class 12 results will also be declared on the Digilocker platform at digilocker.gov.in. Students can also avail the SMS facility to know their qualifying status over the phone's messaging application.

Download HSC Scorecard Through DigiLocker

Follow the steps given below to download the Maha HSC result 2026 from the DigiLocker application.

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker application or visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Education and Learning' section on the dashboard and search for Step 4: 'Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune' in the search bar on top

Step 3: Select 'Class XII Marksheet'

Step 4: Enter your roll number and others details

Step 5: Click on submit

Know Your Qualifying Status Over SMS

Class 12 students can also use the SMS facility to check the qualifying status in the Maharashtra board exams 2026. Type MHHSC<SPACE>Seat Number and send it to 57766 to check your HSC result over an SMS.

The February-March 2026 examinations were conducted across nine divisions: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. As per the official notification, junior colleges can also access the consolidated results through the college login portal on the board's website.