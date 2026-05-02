Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Out: Steps, Direct Link To Download Marksheet

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, has announced the Maha HSC (Class 12) results 2026 today. The HSC scorecards have been released on the board's official websites, mahahsscboard.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. The overall pass percentage has been recorded as 89.79 per cent this year.

Students who appeared for the Maharashtra Board Class 12th exams can use their login details, such as roll number and mother's first name, for downloading their marksheet. Last year, the MSBSHSE 12th result was released on May 5 at 1 pm. The overall pass percentage for the Maharashtra 12th result stood at 91.88 per cent in the previous academic year.

Official Websites

Check the list of official websites to acess Maha HSC Class 12 scorecards below.

mahahsscboard.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

digilocker.gov.in

Steps To Download Scorecard

Follow the steps given below to download your Class 12 marksheet.

Step 1: Visit the official website: mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the Maharashtra HSC result 2026 available

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The Maharashtra Board Class 12th result 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Verify all details carefully and download it for future use

Students can also check the Maharashtra HSC result 2026 using SMS and Digilocker facilities.