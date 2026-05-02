Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Overall Pass Percentage At 89.79%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2026 today, with an overall pass percentage of 89.79%.

Continuing the trend observed in previous years, girls have once again outperformed boys in the Class 12 examinations subjects, as many as 26 recorded a perfect 100% pass rate, reflecting strong performance across several disciplines.

In comparison, last year's results saw a higher overall pass percentage of 91.88%. Girls had then achieved a pass rate of 94.58%, while boys recorded around 89.51%, continuing the consistent trend of female students outperforming their male counterparts in the state board examinations.

Among the divisional boards, Konkan emerged as the top-performing region this year, registering an impressive pass percentage of 94.14% for regular students. On the other hand, Latur division reported the lowest performance, with a pass percentage of 84.14%.

The results underline both a slight dip in the overall pass percentage compared to last year and a continuing gender gap in performance, with girls maintaining a clear lead across the state.

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