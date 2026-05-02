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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Overall Pass Percentage At 89.79%

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 records an overall pass percentage of 89.78%, with girls continuing to outperform boys by a significant margin. Konkan division emerges as the top performer, while several subjects achieve a perfect 100% pass rate.

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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Overall Pass Percentage At 89.79%
Maharashtra HSC 2026 Result Declared, Girls Outperform Boys

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2026 today, with an overall pass percentage of 89.79%.

Continuing the trend observed in previous years, girls have once again outperformed boys in the Class 12 examinations subjects, as many as 26 recorded a perfect 100% pass rate, reflecting strong performance across several disciplines.

In comparison, last year's results saw a higher overall pass percentage of 91.88%. Girls had then achieved a pass rate of 94.58%, while boys recorded around 89.51%, continuing the consistent trend of female students outperforming their male counterparts in the state board examinations.

Among the divisional boards, Konkan emerged as the top-performing region this year, registering an impressive pass percentage of 94.14% for regular students. On the other hand, Latur division reported the lowest performance, with a pass percentage of 84.14%.

The results underline both a slight dip in the overall pass percentage compared to last year and a continuing gender gap in performance, with girls maintaining a clear lead across the state.

How to Download Maharashtra HSC Result 2026?

  • Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in.
  • Click on "View HSC Result" under "HSC Examination February 2026 Result".
  • Enter your roll number and mothers' name.
  • Click on "Submit" and your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.
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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Pass Percentage, Girls Vs Boys HSC Result Maharashtra, MSBSHSE 12th Result Analysis
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