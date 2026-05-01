CBSE 12th Result 2026: Last Year's Top Performing Regions

CBSE 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 result 2026 is highly anticipated in the first half of May. The CBSE 12th board exams were conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Last year, the board released the CBSE 12th results on May 13 for exams conducted from February 15 to April 4. This year, the result declaration date is expected to shift forward due to the newly introduced online evaluation system.

In the previous academic cycle, the CBSE conducted the Class 12 board examinations in 7,330 exam centres, and a total of 19,299 schools participated. The overall pass percentage stood at 88.39 per cent, marking an increase of 0.41 per cent from the 2024 cycle.

CBSE Class 12 Result: Top 10 Regions, Passing Trends

Check the region-wise pass percentage for the top 10 regions below.

Vijayawada (99.60 per cent) Trivandrum (99.32 per cent) Chennai (97.39 per cent) Bengaluru (95.95 per cent) Delhi West (95.37per cent) Delhi East (95.06 per cent) Chandigarh (91.61 per cent) Panchkula (91.17 per cent) Pune (90.93 per cent) Ajmer (90.40 per cent)

Based on the official statistics, girls outperformed boys with an overall pass percentage of 91.64 per cent against 85.70 per cent male candidates passing the Class 12 exam. A total of 1,29,095 students (7.63 per cent) were placed in the Compartment category.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) and Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) dominated the list of top performing institutes with an overall pass percentage of 99.29 and 99.05, respectively.