CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date And Official Websites Here

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be announced in the third week of May by the Central Board of Secondary Education, to over 10.2 lakh students waiting for their scorecards. The exams were conducted from February 17 to April 10, after which evaluation and result processing began. According to updates shared by CBSE, the result timeline is progressing as planned. Students are advised to stay updated through official sources and keep their login credentials ready. The result will be available online, and students can access their marks easily once it is officially declared.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Date

The Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, in a conversation with PTI, clarified that reports about technical glitches in the newly introduced system are "far from facts." This statement reassures students that the result process is running smoothly. In previous years, CBSE usually announced Class 12 results in the second week of May, but this year a slight delay is expected, the CBSE Class 12th Result is expected in the third week of May. Students should rely only on official updates and avoid misinformation circulating online.

Official Website to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students can check their CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 on the following websites:

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026?

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results once released:

Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in

Click on "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link

Enter roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Alternatively, students can check their results via DigiLocker and UMANG app, which provide verified digital marksheets and help avoid delays during peak traffic hours.