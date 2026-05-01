CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon On Official Website: 3 Ways To Download Scorecards

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 results 2026 soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in. Based on official records, students can expect their Class 12th results on the official websites of the board, DigiLocker platform, and on the Umang application. The board is yet to confirm the result announcement date officially.

Over the last three years, CBSE Class 12 board results have consistently shown a pattern towards May 12 or 13, with announcements on May 12 in 2023, and May 13 in 2024 and 2025, reflecting a popular mid-May pattern. However, the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system aims at speeding up the evaluation process this year.

CBSE 2026 Official Websites

Class 12 students can download their scorecards from the official websites given below.

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 88.39 per cent, marking an increase of 0.41 per cent from the 2024 cycle.

Result Download On DigiLocker

Students can download the DigiLocker application from Google Play Store (for Android users) or Apple App Store (for iOS users) to access their CBSE Class 12 marksheets. To download the scorecards, search for "Central Board of Secondary Education" in the 'Education and Learning' section.

CBSE 12th Result On Umang Application

CBSE 2026 marksheets will also be made available on the Umang application for Class 12 students. The application can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple store. Students can also visit umang.gov.in to view their scorecards.

According to official information, the board will provide the Digital Academic Documents, such as marksheet, certificate, migration certificate, and skill certificates through its digital academic repository "Parinam Manjusha" immediately after the declaration of the result.

The school-wise results will also be made available to the CBSE-affiliated schools on their email IDs.