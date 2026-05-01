Jharkhand Board Result 2026 Soon: Class 12th Result Expected Date, Official Websites To Check

Jharkhand Board Result 2026: The Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be released this week by the Jharkhand Academic Council, although there is no official confirmation yet. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams are eagerly waiting for their results. The examinations were conducted from February 3 to February 24, 2026 across various centres in the state. Once declared, students will be able to check their results online through official websites as well as on NDTV Education Result Portal using their roll code and roll number. Candidates are advised to stay updated and keep their login details ready to access their results without any delay.

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

These are the following websites to check the Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026, once released:

Steps To Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026

Students can follow the given below steps to download the JAC Class 12th Result 2026:

Go to the official Jharkhand Board official website at jacresults.com.

Go to the "Latest Notification" section

Click on "JAC Annual Intermediate Examination Result 2026"

Enter your roll code and roll number

Click on the Submit button

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Steps to Check JAC Class 12 Result 2026 via SMS

Students need to Type an SMS in the following format: