Jharkhand JAC Class 10 Result Soon: Evaluation Process In Final Stage, Check Expected Date

JAC Class 10 Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce the Class 10 result 2026 soon, as the evaluation process is in its final stage, according to an official notice. Students will be able to check and download their results from the official website, jacresults.com. Along with the scorecard/marksheet, the board will also release the topper list and a top-performing district-wise list.

Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall to pass the JAC Class 10 board exams.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 3 to February 17, 2026, from 9:45 am to 1 pm.

JAC Class 10 Result 2026: Expected Date and Time

Students can expect the Class 10 results to be announced in the last week of April or the first week of May 2026 at around 11 am, based on past year trends.

Official Websites to Check Results

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

jacexamportal.in

secondary.jacexamonline.com/Secondary

board-ten.jacexamonline.com/class-x

Past Year Pass Percentages

The JAC Class 10 pass percentage has shown some fluctuation over the past five years. In 2025, the pass percentage stood at 91.71%, slightly higher than 90.40% in 2024. In 2023, it rose significantly to 95.47%, followed by 95.78% in 2022 and 95.95% in 2021, indicating a consistently high success rate in earlier years.

How to Download Jharkhand Class 10 Result?

Visit the official website jacresults.com.

On the homepage, click on "Results of Class X Examination - 2026".

Enter your roll code and roll number, then click on the Submit button.

Your Class 10 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Link To Download

Check Result via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS by sending:

JHA10 Roll Number to 5676750.