Girls Edge Past Boys As Jharkhand Class 10 Pass Rate Hits 95.27%

Girls outperformed boys in Jharkhand Class 10 board examinations this year, as seen in the results declared by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday. The overall pass percentage stood at 95.27%.

Girls registered a slightly higher success rate at 95.51%, compared to 95.01% among boys, according to JAC officials.

A total of 4,24,001 students had enrolled for the exams, of which 4,22,109 appeared and 4,02,178 cleared the test. Among the successful candidates, 2,26,957 students secured first division, 1,60,673 second division, and 14,548 third division.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated students, teachers and parents on the results. In a post on X, he encouraged those who fell short of expectations to stay motivated and continue striving, reiterating the state government's commitment to improving access to quality education.

Four students - Priyanshu Kumari (Hazaribag), Shiwangi Kumar (Simdega), Prem Kumar Sahu (Ranchi) and Sunny Kumar Verma (Ranchi) - jointly topped the state with 498 out of 500 marks.

In the district-wise performance, Gumla led with a pass percentage of 99.32%, followed by Dumka (99.02%), Pakur (98.56%), East Singhbhum (98.02%) and Latehar (96.90%). Chatra recorded the lowest pass percentage at 91.20%.

The state also saw a notable improvement this year, with the overall pass percentage rising by 3.56 percentage points from 91.71% in 2025.