Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2026 To Be Out Soon; Official Websites, Direct Link

JAC 12th Result 2026 Soon Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the JAC Class 12 Result 2026 soon. Once declared, students can check and download their scorecards from ndtv.com/education/results. Along with the results, the board will release key details, including the overall pass percentage, toppers' list, gender-wise results, and the number of students registered, appeared, and passed the examinations. The exams for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams were conducted from February 3 to February 23.

JAC 12th Result 2026 Expected Date and Time

The Jharkhand Academic Council has already declared the results for Classes 8, 9, 10, and 11. The Class 12 results are likely to be announced around April 25. However, the board has not confirmed the exact date and time. Students are advised to stay updated with official announcements.

Students can check their results on NDTV Education Portal, DigiLocker, and the official websites. You must keep login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays.

How To Check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results 2026 On NDTV Education Website?

Visit the NDTV Education website: ndtv.com/education/results

Look for "Jharkhand Board Exam Results 2026" tab

Click on Jharkhand Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026

Enter the required credentials, such as name, email, phone number, state, board, class, stream, and roll number

Submit the details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Following the declaration, result links will be activated on the official websites and other platforms such as DigiLocker, and UMANG App. Students can access their marksheets by entering their login credentials.

Official Websites To Check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

JAC 12th Results 2026: How to check on the official website