Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2026 Tomorrow? Check Latest Updates Here

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2026: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results by entering their roll number, roll code, and selecting their stream. As per previous trends, the JAC Class 12 Result 2025 was declared on May 31. Once released, candidates can download their scorecards from the official website as well as the NDTV Education Portal. Students are advised to keep their login details ready to access the result without delay.

Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Students can check the following websites to download the JAC Class 12th Result 2026:

How to Check JAC Class 12th Result 2026 on NDTV Portal?

Go to the official website of NDTV Education Portal at ndtv.com/education

On the homepage, click on the "LIVE: Board Exam Results 2026"

Scroll down, and check the Jharkhand Board Exam Result 2026

Click on the "Jharkhand Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026" link, once released

Enter your roll code, roll number, and click to submit

Check your result carefully and download it for future academic use.

Steps to Check JAC Class 12th Result 2026

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2026 link, once released

Enter your login credentials like roll code, roll number, and select stream

Download and save your result for future use.

Students are advised to keep checking official website to stay update with the Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result Date 2026 and download it without any delay