Jharkhand 12th Result 2026 Soon: Check Passing Marks, Official Websites

JAC 12th Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the JAC 12th results soon on its official portal, jacresults.com. With the result announcement expected in May, past year trends have shown that the board releases Class 12 scorecards separately for different streams. Last year, the results for Science and Commerce were released on May 31, whereas the Arts stream scorecards were displayed on June 5.

JAC 12th Passing Marks

To pass the Jharkhand Board Class 12 exams, students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject, including theory and practical exam papers. For a 80-mark theory paper, a minimum of 26 marks is required, while for 70-mark papers, 23 marks are needed to pass the exam.

Official Websites To Check JAC 12th Scorecards

Candidates can visit the following official websites of the board for result declaration:

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacexamportal.in

With official websites often becoming unresponsive on result day, candidates can rely on the NDTV Education Portal for result download.

Login Details Required

Jharkhand board Class 12 candidates are advised to keep their JAC admit cards handy to enter the student's details in the result login window. To access scorecards, candidates must enter their roll code, roll number, and date of birth in the scorecard download portal. Check the image of the login window below.

Students who fail in one or two subjects of the JAC 12th 2026 exam, can appear for the compartment exams. The board will soon announce the compartment exam dates and other details on its official website.