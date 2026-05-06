Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Out: Download Link, Official Websites Here

JAC Class 12 Result (OUT) 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 12 annual examination results today, May 6, 2026 for over 3 lakh students. Students can now check and download their marksheets on the board's official website jacresults.com using their roll number, roll code, and by selecting the stream. The results have been declared for all streams - Arts, Science and Commerce.

How To Download JAC 12th Result?

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2026 link

Enter your login credentials like roll code, roll number, and select stream

Download and save your result for future use.

JAC Class 12 Result Direct Download Link

Official Websites To Download Result

How to Check JAC Class 12th Result 2026 on NDTV Portal?

Go to the official website of NDTV Education Portal at ndtv.com/education.

On the homepage, click on the "LIVE: Board Exam Results 2026".

Scroll down, and check the Jharkhand Board Exam Result 2026.

Click on the "Jharkhand Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026" link

Enter your roll code, roll number, and click to submit.

Check your result carefully and download it for future academic use.

Students can check their result via DigiLocker also at digilocker.gov.in.

More than 3.75 lakh students took the exams across the Arts, Science and Commerce streams this year. The Intermediate annual exams were held from February 3 to 23, followed by practicals that continued until March 7, 2026.

In 2025, the board released results for Science and Commerce on May 31, with Arts announced later on June 5. A year earlier, in 2024, outcomes for all streams were declared together on April 30. The board had followed a staggered schedule again in 2023 and 2022, while in 2021, the results were significantly delayed and announced on July 3.