Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Arts Stream Leads With Highest Pass Percentage

Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Out: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Intermediate Class 12 2026 results. This year, the Arts stream has once again delivered the best performance among all streams, recording an impressive pass percentage of 96.14 oer cent. Commerce students achieved a pass percentage of 93.37 per cent, while the Science stream recorded 82.92 per cent.

The Arts stream has emerged as the top-performing stream this year. A total of 2,12,721 students had applied for the examination, and 2,11,095 appeared in the exams. Out of these, 2,02,962 students successfully passed. In terms of division, 1,07,694 students secured first division, 91,317 students got second division, and 3,947 students passed in third division. The strong performance highlights the growing interest and success rate in the Arts stream across Jharkhand.

In the Science stream, 90,638 students applied for the examination, while 90,168 appeared. A total of 74,771 students cleared the exam. Among them, 61,589 students achieved first division, 13,163 students secured second division, and 16 students passed in third division.

The Commerce stream also performed well this year. Out of 21,228 applicants, 21,078 students appeared for the exam. A total of 19,681 students passed. Among the successful candidates, 12,030 students obtained first division, 7,468 students got second division, and 183 students passed in third division.

How to Check JAC Class 12 Results 2026