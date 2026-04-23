UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 OUT: Check Your Marksheet Via DigiLocker, UMANG Here

UPMSP Board 10th, 12th Result OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 today, April 23 at 4 pm. With nearly 52 lakh students accessing the results, the official website may be experiencing slowdowns. Students can instead use direct links to check their results instantly via NDTV's board exam page, DigiLocker, and UMANG.

Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Via NDTV

Visit the NDTV Education portal at (ndtv.com/education).

Navigate to the "Board Exam Results 2026" section.

Click on the respective link for "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Results 2026" or "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 Results 2026".

Enter your roll number along with the required details.

Click on "Submit".

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the digital scorecard (marksheet) for future use.

Direct Download Link For UP Board 10th Result Via NDTV

Direct Download Link For UP Board 12th Result Via NDTV

Check Your Result Via DigiLocker

Visit the official DigiLocker website at results.digilocker.gov.in

Click on the respective link for UP Board 10th Result 2026 or UP Board 12th Result 2026.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" to view your marksheet.

Direct Download Link For Class 10, 12 Results (DigiLocker)

Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result Via UMANG

Visit the official website web.umang.gov.in and click on the respective link for "UP Board-2026 High School (Class X) results" or "UP Board-2026 Intermediate (Class 12) results".

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Your online marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Download Link For UP Board 10th, 12th Result (UMANG)

Check Your Scores Without Internet or Low-Connectivity

There are chances that students living in low-connectivity areas may face difficulties in check their results. For that, they are advised to use the SMS services on mobile phone.

To check your result via SMS, follow the steps below for your respective Class:

Class 12: Type UP12 Roll Number and send it to 56263

Class 10: Type UP10 Roll Number and send it to 56263