"I've Had Enough. Thank You, Darling": Trump Walks Out Of Fiery Interview

It started with California's vote count. It ended with a microphone on the floor. In between, President Donald Trump called NBC anchor Kristen Welker crooked, stupid, and walked out of a nationally televised interview.

The US president abruptly ended an interview with NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after the anchor repeatedly pressed him to provide evidence for his claims that elections in California were rigged.

It began when referring to California's slow vote-counting process, Trump said, “It's [been] four days, and they aren't even close to coming up with the [results]."

When Welker pointed out that the extended vote count was simply how California tallies its ballots, Trump replied, "Do you know why they're doing that? Because they're cheating in the election."

Welker asked Trump directly whether he had any evidence to support his claims. The president replied, "All I have to do is look," adding that he listens to people.

Welker pressed him again, adding there was "no evidence" of rigged elections in the United States, but Trump did not offer any. He instead questioned whether it was appropriate to still be counting votes five days after election day.

Trump asked, “Do you think it's appropriate that they have an election and five days later, they're nowhere close to picking a winner?”

Welker said the process was slow but noted that California officials were working to speed it up.

The president then said that election officials in California are “crooked,” along with Welker and her media colleagues.

“They're crooked, just like you're crooked, your press is crooked. And ‘Meet the Press' is crooked,” Trump remarked. Trump also said the United States was "like a third-world country" when it came to running elections.

Welker replied, “To be fair, I'm not crooked,” attempting to move the conversation along.

“You're either crooked or you're stupid,” the president responded. “You play right into their hands with this crap. You know that these elections are rigged. Your network knows that they're rigged.”

“Your elections are crooked, and you're crooked and ‘Meet the Press' is crooked,” he continued. “And so is ABC and CBS and CNN. You're a one-sided crooked network.

“Sorry. Let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time,” the president added, before removing his microphone and tossing it to the ground.

When Welker told Trump she travelled to Wisconsin for the interview, he responded, "I sat in the rain with you for an hour." As the NBC anchor tried to continue the conversation, Trump said he sat "on and off in the rain, and I've given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press."

This is not the first time Trump has directed sharp words at journalists. Days before the NBC interview, the president singled out CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins at a separate press event, calling CNN "a very corrupt organisation." "She's a young, beautiful woman who never smiles. I see her standing with hatred in her eyes," he said about Kaitlan Collins.

Trump also told Collins to "be quiet" after she said that Republicans had themselves condemned a Department of Justice fund under which those involved in the 6 January Capitol riot could have been eligible for payments.