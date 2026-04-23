UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2026: What If The Official Website Crashes? Check Alternatives

The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 results for 2026 will be released today, bringing an end to the wait for lakhs of students. The results will be announced at a press conference that starts at 4 pm. Following this, result links will be active and students can download their results from upmsp.edu.in using their roll number.

There are chances that the website may become slow as over 50 lakh students appeared for the examination. The board offers multiple ways to check the result.

Candidates can check their results through SMS, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.

Steps to check UP Board Result 2026 via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker app or website.

Step 2: Log in using your phone number or Aadhaar.

Step 3: Go to the Documents Issued section.

Step 4: Select the UP Board Class 10/12 marksheet for 2026.

Step 5: Download the document and save it.

Steps to check UP Board Result 2026 via SMS:

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: For Class 12 result, type: UP12 Roll Number.

Step 3: For Class 10 result, type: UP10 Roll Number.

Step 4: Send the message to 56263.

Step 5: You will receive your result on the same mobile number via SMS.

Steps to check UP Board Result 2026 via UMANG app:

Step 1: Open the UMANG application.

Step 2: Search for Education Services or the UP Board.

Step 3: Select UP Board Result 2026.

Step 4: Enter your roll number.

Step 5: View and download the result.

After the announcement, students can download their digital marksheets from the official portal. These will be valid for use in further admission processes until the original marksheets are issued.